Aussie batsmen fight hard to draw Test against India

Indian team tried hard but luck was not favoring them as Australian middle order batsmen stuck at the crease and managed to create a draw out of a match that they could have lost after losing four early wickets.









For Australia, Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh fought really hard and played brilliant cricket against the Indian bowlers on the pitch that was offering assistance to the bowlers on day five.









Jadeja managed to pick wickets in this innings as well while it was Ishant Sharma who gave India the first breakthrough early in the morning followed by a wicket to Jadeja but since then it was just a defensive batting from the Australian batsmen.

