‘Aussie ki Taisi’ done and dusted, India level series 1-1

Indian team today got off to a comprehensive victory against Australia defeating them by 75 runs in the second Test at Bangaluru. This can be said to be one of the most impressive victories of all times against Australia in India.

Kohli’s men had set a target of 188 runs for the Australians to win in the last innings of the match and with the kind of turn that this pitch was offering on day four along with every odd ball keeping low; it was an uphill task for the visitors to chase down that total with ease.









Couple of good knocks from the Australian batsmen kept them in the race but it was brilliant bowling from Ashwin that made his team clinch a stupendous victory to level series. Win here will mean a lot for team India as they will take lot of positives out of this match including brilliant batting from K Rahul who made half century in both the innings and was also rewarded for his contribution.









While, Pujara and Rahane have been contributing with runs consistently and have been successful in giving team a lot of confidence. Kohli has not been in the best of form in the recent few innings he has played against the Aussies but has somehow managed to take his team forward with the energy that he transfers onto the other team members.

It would be interesting to see if Indian team can make the most out of this win and steal the series by winning the next Test match to be played at Ranchi.