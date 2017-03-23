Aussie people and I love Kohli: Clarke

New Delhi: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke today went on to say that a large percentage of Australian people love Indian skipper Virat Kohli and further said that even he love Kohli but only a handful of journalists are against the Indian skipper.









Australian media compared the 28-year-old Kohli to United States President Donald Trump, Fox Sports Australia’s Facebook account put Kohli’s image alongside a puppy, a kitten and a panda in a poll titled — ‘Vettel of the Week’.









The post’s caption read: ‘Recent events have prompted a return of our Vettel of The Week award. Kids, ask your grandparents. The rest of you know the drill.’

Clarke responding to this stated: “Comparing Virat Kohli with Donald Trump — what a load of s**t is that? What Virat did, even (Steven) Smith would have”.

