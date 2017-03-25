Aussie succumb to Yadav’s, India dominates second session

For India, all the five wickets have been taken by the Yadav pair (three by debutant Kuldeep Yadav and two by speedster Umesh Yadav). For Australia skipper Steve Smith has smashed century and is looking firm at one side of the crease.

Earlier, after the loss of first wicket skipper Steve Smith along with opener David Warner gave his team a solid start against India in the fourth and the final Test match played at the Dharamshala.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha , Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (C), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Patt Cummins, Steven O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.