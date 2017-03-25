Australia all-out for 300 in 1st innings on Day one

Australian team today got bowled out for the total of 300 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test match played against India at Dharamsala. Skipper Steve Smith was the highest run scorer for the Aussies as he scored 111 runs.









M Wade on the other hand made half century and helped his team get to a total of 300 runs after they lost quick wickets in the middle overs of the match.

Earlier, after the loss of first wicket skipper Steve Smith along with opener David Warner gave his team a solid start against India in the fourth and the final Test match played at the Dharamshala.









Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha , Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (C), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Patt Cummins, Steven O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.