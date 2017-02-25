Australia defeat India by 333 runs in first Test

Australian team today defeated India by 333 runs in the first Test match played at the Pune. It was one of the biggest defeats for the Indian team in the recent years while it was a big boost for the visitors as they have clinched their victory against India after 7 matches.









Earlier, Indian team succumbed under the pressure that was imposed by the Australian spinners on a track that was perfectly suited for the turners of the ball. Half of the Indian team was sent back into the pavilion with just 99 runs on the board and then got all out for 107 runs.









Murali Vijay got out cheaply for just 2 runs and was followed by KL Rahul who managed 10 runs of 9 balls.

It was then Kohli who left the ball and got bowled of Keefe’s bowling to let down the hopes of the Indian team of chasing such a huge target of 441 runs.

All Indian batsmen faced problems while batting as it was not easy to bat on the front foot keeping in mind the amount of turn that the Aussie spinners were getting from the track.