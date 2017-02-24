Australia leads by 298 runs against India at stumps on day two

Pune: Visiting team Australia today scored 143 runs over the loss of four wickets during their second innings in which they were leading India by 298 runs at stumps on day two of the first Test in Pune today.









For Kangaroos team left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefee’s career-best six wicket haul and skipper Steve Smith’s half century helped Australia take a comfortable lead of 298 runs over the host during their opening Test.

Earlier, ending their first innings at 260, the visitors scuttled out the host for a total of 105 runs in their second essay, the visitors were 143 for four when end of play was called off.









Smith in the second innings got fourth chance of life after his catch was dropped thrice on 23, 29 and 37, he scored 59 unbeaten with all rounder Mitchell march giving him company on 21 runs.

Brief scores: Australia 260 and 143/4 in 46 overs (Smith 59 batting; Ashwin 3/68). India 105 all out in 40.1 overs (Rahul 64; O’Keefe 6/35).