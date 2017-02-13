Australian team lands in India for four-Test series

Mumbai: The skipper of Australian cricket team Steve Smith along with other members of the squad landed in Mumbai today ahead of engaging hosts India in a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commencing at Pune on February 23rd.









After having practice session in Dubai, the Aussies reached this metropolis from UAE capital where they had a training camp and drove down to a South Mumbai hotel where they will stay till they depart for Pune after playing a warm-up game against India A at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.

The team is scheduled to have its first practice session at the Stadium on February 15th.









Australia are touring India for a full Test series for the first time since they were blanked 4-0 by the hosts in the 2012-13 season.

Australia later defeated India 2-0 in a four-Test rubber played Down Under in the 2014-15 season.









Australia squad: Steve Smith (Capt), David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (WK), Steve O’Keefe, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Usman Khawaja, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell.

Here is the schedule of the tour:

Feb 17-19: Practice match v India A in CCI, Mumbai

Feb 23-27: 1st Test, Pune

March 4-8: 2nd Test, Bengaluru

March 16-20: 3rd Test, Ranchi

March 25-29: 4th and final Test, Dharamshala.