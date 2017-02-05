Avalanche hits Pakistan, 14 killed

Islamabad: According to the information shared by media, minimum of 14 people were killed in avalanche in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.









A senior official gave information that 14 bodies were recovered from a village in Chitral district while on the other hand five houses were totally buried due to the avalanche.









Among the people who lost lives were six women, six children and two men, However, 11 people were rescued and evacuated and all the possible efforts were been made to take the injured to hospital but roads are blocked due to heavy snow, rescue sources said.