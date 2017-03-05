‘Baadshaho’ holds special place in my heart: Ileana

Mumbai: Bollywood actress IIeana D’Cruz who will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Badshaho’ opposite Ajay Devgn wrapped up the shooting for the film and feels that the movie is ‘incredibly special’ to her and hold a special place in her heart.









IIeana took to share some pictures on her Twitter account with Ajay and the other team members and captioned it as, “Baadshaho’ was incredibly special. Can’t believe I’ve finished filming for it already. The people on it were beautiful though and you will all hold a very special place in my heart.”









The movie is the directorial venture of Milan Luthria and also stars Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. ‘Baadshaho’ is planned to hit the cinemas later this year.