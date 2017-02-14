‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is close to Varun’s heart

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is all set for the release of his forthcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ said that the movie is his year’s first release and is close to his heart. The actor said that he is extremely happy with the response he is getting for the film.









Varun recently marked his presence at the dubbing and recording studio, where he went on to say that: “‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is going to be my first release of this year, so this one is really close to my heart.”









Speaking about the directorial venture of Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, Varun further went on to say that: “We have really worked hard on the film. Please watch the film, it is releasing on March 10 just before the Holi festival. Let’s hope the audience will enjoy the festive season with my film.”









The movie produced by Karan Johar will also star Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and this is the third time when the fans out there will witness the sizzling chemistry between Varun and Alia while ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is the sequel of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and is planned to hit the cinemas on March 10, 2017.