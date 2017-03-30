Badshah to launch his song ‘Mercy’ on ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’

Mumbai: Famous Rapper Badshah who is currently a part of the judging panel of the singing reality show ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ will be launching his new song ‘Mercy’ on the singing TV show.









According to the information given by a statement, the song which is composed and sung by Badshah will also feature dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb. “Mercy” will be a part of his album “O.N.E”.









While talking to the media, Badshah went on to say: “Since I have been a part of ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ for the last three months, this is like family to me and therefore an obvious choice for me to premiere my song in front of such an awesome audience. ‘Mercy’ is extremely special to me and whoever has heard it has loved the vibe and I am waiting to present the song to my fans worldwide.”









Co-judged by Badshah, filmmaker Karan Johar, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Shalmali Kholgade, ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ is aired on Star Plus.