Bangladesh needs 459 runs for victory against India

Hyderabad: Bangladesh were 103 for three in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the one-off cricket Test against India in Hyderabad city today. The visitor team needs 459 runs for victory.









Earlier, India declared their second innings for 159/4 at tea, setting a 459-run target of the one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh in Andhra Pradesh capital city Hyderabad today.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a quickfire unbeaten half-century as India declared their second innings at 159 for 4 at tea on fourth day, leaving Bangladesh with a daunting target of 459 to win.









Pujara smashed 54 not out off 58 balls while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 off only 40 deliveries after India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings in the morning session.

The fall of Kohli’s wicket brought in Ajinkya Rahane (28), who along with Pujara added 38 runs to get past 120-run mark.









Just when things seemed good for the hosts, Rahane was bowled by spinner Hasan in the 27th over to reduce the visitors 128 for 4.

For Bangladesh, Ahmed and Hasan took two wickets each.









Brief scores:

Team India: 687/6 dec and 159/4 (Cheteshwar Pujara 54 not out, Virat Kohli 38; Taskin Ahmed 2/43) against Bangladesh 388/10 (Mushfiqur Rahim 127, Umesh Yadav 3-84) on day Four.

Bangladesh Team: 388 all out & 103/3 in 35 overs (Soumya Sarkar 42; R Ashwin 2/34).