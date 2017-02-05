Beautiful girl Saima Hussain in Shahrukh selfie getting viral on social media

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is busy now days for promotion of his latest release movie ‘Raees’ in different city throughout the country and recently he landed in Pune for the same where he clicked a selfie which is becoming center of attraction on social media due to the presence of a beautiful girl in the frame.









Interestingly, Shahrukh shared a couple of selfies on his official Facebook page which is getting viral on social media as lots of his fans followers is talking about this and giving their comments about the girl.

The actor captioned it as: “Thank u Pune. Symbiosis students & all at the Seasons mall…and all following me on the roads. Go for Raees now!”

The fans did show their love for the actor but it was someone else too who drew the limelight.









Saima Hussain, a Kashmiri student at Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) in Pune, managed to grab the eyeballs as she was seen sharing the frame with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the picture that went viral on social media, Saima is seen standing in the first row, wearing an olive green top.

Another wrote “That jungle green t shirt girl looks like a model,” wrote a user. “That girl in olive green color tee can’t stop watching you men.”









Saima, who is 21-year-old is a third-year student at SID, said she did not have any knowledge about having become an online sensation until a friend told her.

She said, I thought she was joking at first but then I started getting calls and messages from everyone. The moment I checked for myself, it felt so surreal.”

She added, “I didn’t expect to be in the front row because of the insane number of people present. My friend helped me get through the crowd and I was lucky that the heads for the fest were allowed to stand in the front row.”