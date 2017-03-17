All the best to Mustafa and team ‘Machine’ for the release: Akshay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has wished all the best to the budding actor Mustafa Burmawala, son of Abbas Burmawala of Abbas-Mustan duo for making his acting debut with the forthcoming Abbas-Mustan directorial venture ‘Machine’.









Akshay took to wish the team best of luck on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “All the best to Mustafa and team ‘Machine’ for the release. Hope you turn out to be a hit machine just like Abbas-Mastan ji.”









The romantic thriller drama also features ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story’ fame Kiara Advani as the leading lady and also includes the reprised version of the 90’s hit ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ which was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.