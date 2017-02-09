Big B donates Rs 51 lakh for Delhi’s Kirori Mal College

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh as part of funds for building an auditorium in Delhi’s Kirori Mal College from where he completed his graduation.









At an alumni meet of the college the veteran actor went on to say that: “Whatever we acquire in our college or school days, those memories stay with us for the rest of life. I don’t know whether you will agree to that or not but we keep recalling those memories most of the time. It’s like a mirror in front of us. We can’t forget those memories.”









The alumni meet also included filmmakers like Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Mr Bachchan further went on to say that: “Many acclaimed filmmakers have passed out from Kirori Mal College. It would be great if we can make an auditorium in memory of our drama teacher Frank Thakurdas who inspired us to be in theatre and films.”