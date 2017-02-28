Big B starrer ‘Sarkar 3’ poster unveiled

Much awaited poster of the Big B starrer ‘Sarkar 3’ was unveiled today with a tagline ‘Angrier Than Ever’. Ram Gopal Varma’s long due drama ‘Sarkar 3’ features the angry faces of the actors Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh in its poster.









This is the third part of the Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Sarkar’ franchise. The poster has in it all the actors in an intense mood and for audience this time it will be a treat to watch Manoj Bajpayee along with all time great Amitabh Bachchan.









Actress Yami Gautam is portraying the role of Annu Karkare in the film while it will be Ronit Roy seen apart from Parag Tyagi, Amit Sadh, Bharat Dabholkar in the movie. Movie will hit the screens on 7th April 2017.