BJP becoming an expert in making governments through governors: Abhishek Singhvi

New Delhi: The Congress today went on to accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party of forming governments through governors and indulging in “unfair and illegal manipulation” in states.

Congress also said that if Manohar Parrikar wishes to be a ‘sultan of two days’ then he can but the people know what the reality is.









Singhvi went on to say: “Unfortunately, the BJP is now becoming an expert in creating governments through governors, whereas government creation is the work of the people who vote.”