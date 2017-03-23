BJP focus on ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today stated that ‘The Bharatiya Janata Party’ (BJP) government focus on ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ and strongly opposed the allegations that certain communities were facing discrimination and said that BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion.









The statement came after Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan expressed disagreement over BJP’s ‘anti-Romeo’ squads and also accused of discrimination against people of certain communities of the state.









While talking about the issue during Zero Hour, Ranjan wondered whether it was wrong to fall in love and also raised a question on whether it was wrong to have a girl friend or boy friend.









In a reply to this, Singh who has also served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh stated: “the BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion.”