BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury involved in child trafficking, arrest made

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Juhi Chowdhury was put behind bars by the Crime Investigation Department in connection with her involvement in a child trafficking case yesterday. She was arrested close to the India-Nepal border in the Darjeeling district after she was suspected to be involved in the trafficking racket in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.









As per the information given by the sources, Chowdhury was arrested after Chandana Chakraborty, another accused arrested in the case spoke against Juhi in one of her statements. Chakraborty is the chairperson of Jalpaiguri-based child adoption centre Bimala Sishu Griho. She was arrested with Chief Adoption Officer Sonali Mondal for allegedly trafficking at least 17 children.









Not only has this but Chandana also accused BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and women’s wing president Roopa Ganguly’s involvement in the case. After the accusation, Vijayvargiya has said that the party has lost faith in the investigation criteria adopted by the West Bengal government. He went on to say: “Of course if she is involved then must be punished, but we don’t trust investigations of WB Government.”









Another BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has refused to believe the allegations on Chowdhury and said that this is all planned by the opposition and she is being ill-treated as a part of a larger political plan. Along with Chakraborty, Sonali Mondal, Chief Adoption Officer of the NGO, and Manas Bhowmik, Chandana’s brother, were also earlier arrested by the CID in the case.