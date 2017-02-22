BJP not to form any alliance with any political party after polls: Amit Shah

Varanasi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Amit Shah today ruled out any alliance after the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections with any of the political parties.









Confident of getting full majority in the assembly elections, Shah ruled out any post poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or any other party after the polls.

As the UP is gearing up for the fourth phase voting of the seven-phase assembly elections tomorrow, the Saffron party leader said that the BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate till yet and this is the part of it poll strategy.









When media persons asked him that his party would be willing to ally with the BSP or any other party to form a government in the politically crucial state if it fell short of a majority, he said “Kisi se bhi haath milane ka dur-dur tak koi swaal nahin uthatha (there is no question by far of joining hands with any party).”

His comments comes against the backdrop of some poll surveys and political experts projecting a hang assembly in UP given that all the three political parties Samajwadi Party, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP have a robust set up and a loyal social base in the state.









He has campaigned extensively in UP as he knows the importance of the poll outcome in the state to 2019 Lok Sabha polls but at the same time he feels that the results would be even more crucial for the country’s development.

The BJP national president expressed confidence that his party will form the next government in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa with “full majority”.