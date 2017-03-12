BJP reinstate Dayashankar in party after his wife’s win

New Delhi: The BJP today cancelled the expulsion of the Uttar Pradesh leader Dayashankar Singh following to the win that his wife Swati Singh secured in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.









Swati Singh, wife of Dayashankar Singh, secured win from the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow comprehensively.

The BJP leader was earlier, expelled from the party last year in relation to the abusive remarks that he made on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. At the moment, Swati Singh is heading the BJP women’s wing.









Party spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava stated “Suspension of Dayashankar Singh has been revoked by party state president Keshav Prasad Maurya”.