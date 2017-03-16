BJP stalwart Advani to be next President of India?

Amidst all celebrations in the Bharatiya Janata Party camp following the comprehensive victory in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand, there are rumors that BJP veteran L K Advani might get the honor of becoming the next President of India.









There still time before BJP gets on to any conclusion, however, according to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed Advani’s name at a meeting that took place some time back in Gujarat.









The BJP following to the huge win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is now in a strong position to appoint its own candidate as the President of India.

Present President of India, Pranab Mukherjee’s term will expire in July this year and then with the help of the AIADMK and the BJD, the BJP can now elect their own candidate.

