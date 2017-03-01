BJP will abolish dalit quota if they come to power: Mayawati

BSP Supremo Mayawati today stated that if BJP will come to power they will abolish dalit quota in Uttar Pradesh and further said that Bharatiya Janata Party indulges in all sort of inequitable means to contest elections.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on the ruling SP government and BSP while addressing the election rally in Maharajganj.









Polling for the sixth phase of the elections will take place on March 4 and there would be 49 assembly constituencies across seven districts involved.









BSP Supremo while addressing rally further stated that if we form government in Uttar Pradesh then she will be letting of all the innocent people that are in jail.