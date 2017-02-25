BJP will bring development in Manipur: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the people at Langjing Achouba ground in Manipur’s capital Imphal accused the Congress party in Manipur of destructing the ‘Switzerland of India’ and taking the state backwards in development for years.









Modi taunted the government of Congress of not doing anything for development of Manipur in the past 15 years of power and went on to say that: “Congress is in power for the last 15 years in Manipur but it has not done anything to develop the state.”









He also gave assurance to all the people of Manipur that the BJP government will bring development in Manipur and further went on to say that: “There will never be an economic blockade when BJP comes to power in Manipur, I assure you this. If voted to power in upcoming polls, they will do everything in 15 months what Congress did not do in the last 15 years.”









The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases – March 4 and 8 – to elect 60 members of the state legislative assembly.