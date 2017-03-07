Blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train, more than 40 injured

Bhopal: As many as 40 people got injured in a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train today morning. The incident happened approximately 15 kilometer away from the Jabdi Railway Station of the Kalapepal area.

There was a sound of explosion in the general bogie following to which there was fire in the first two compartments. According to the reports, more than 40 people have been injured in the incident and the seriously injured have been sent to the nearby hospital for the treatment.









Rescue team from Shulalpur along with the officials reached the spot soon after they were informed about the incident.









As per the details given by the sources, train was allowed to move further after detaching two compartments that were affected.