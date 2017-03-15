Bollywood actor Jeetendra’s cousin ends his life

According to the information given by the police, Nitin Dwarkadas Kapoor, cousin of Bollywood actor Jeetendra, today committed suicide by jumping from a terrace of building in Andheri west.

As per the reports, Nitin had been undergoing a treatment for depression since last few years and was supposedly under depression for more than one year and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.









58 year old Kapoor jumped from the terrace of six storey building around afternoon where he used to reside in Andheri (West). The Neighbours rushed him to nearest hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.









Nitin was a cousin of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and police gave information that he was staying in metropolis at his sister’s residence.

DCP Ashok Dudhe a police spokesperson said, “Nitin had been jobless for the last 18 years. His family resides in Hyderabad and he was staying in Mumbai at his sister’s house.”

Dudhe also said there was nothing suspicious in the incident, as no suicide note was found from the suicide spot.

The senior official also said a case of accidental death report has been registered with the Versova police station. Police said the reason for Kapoor’s decision is yet not known.

