Brand Street India win marketing alliance with Lotus Herbals

New Delhi: Brand Street India, a leading integrated marketing agency, has won the marketing mandate for the integration of India’s prominent natural cosmetics brand, Lotus Herbals with Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer ‘Jolly LLB2’.









This association has been creatively implemented by Why? Stay! Calm! Entertainment is strategic partner to Brand Street India in the domain of Film Integration & Content Production.

Under the association, a TVC has been launched by integrating Lotus Herbals and scenes from the movie. In parallel, consumer contests were conducted in Northern India in which lucky few winners got the opportunity to meet the star-cast of Jolly LLB2 in New Delhi.

Brand Street India-Why Stay Calm have been instrumental in conceptualization of the integration of the two brands.









The association has been conceived based on the actress’s look which is brilliantly in sync with the product representation and movie setting. Call it clever or context friendly, with the film’s release, the 20-second spot will give the target audience a glimpse into the magical master key to beauty of Lotus White Glow.

The integration has been backed by a host of promotions, which included a contest in the Northern India market, where a few lucky consumers of Lotus Herbals won a chance to meet the film’s stellar cast by answering a simple question on the products USP.

Further, this was endorsed widely across the print & social media. The well crafted TVC fit in subtly, creating a win partnership for both the brand and the film.









Director, Lotus Herbals, Nitin Passi said, “The film release is so well timed with our marketing plans. We just signed Huma Qureshi for our brand Lotus White Glow. The TVC says that Akshay (Jolly) has fallen for Huma in the film because of her looks & glow. This is exactly what we promise from the usage of Lotus White Glow.”

On the collaboration, National Head, Brand Street India, Surendra Singh said, “The association of Lotus Herbals and Jolly LLB2 is pretty natural and native. We are certain that this tie-up will connect surprise and inspire viewers to deepen their involvement in both the story and the product.”

Managing Partner, Why Stay Calm, Kanika Mohan Saxena said, “The in-film song Bawara Mann is a seamless fit to the edited co-branded TVC and brings the brand’s message very clear to its target audience.”









Entertainment Lead, Brand Street India, Argha Sengupta said, “This co-branded TVC looks to be a natural blend between the brand and film. Our alliance is to provide the brands perfect fit and this team initiative will always be to provide perfect fits for brands with films in and out.”

With a robust marketing strategy across print, television & social media, this tie-up is all set to appeal to audiences across the nation. With movies being an attractive platform for brands to barge in, experiential marketing expert, Brand Street India is clearly delivering effective ways to reach out to consumers.