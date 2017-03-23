Breaking news: Chief Minister Yogi visits Hazratganj police station for surprise inspection

Lucknow: Chief Minister of Uttar Predesh Yogi Adityanath today made a surprise visit to the Hazratganj police station in state capital Lucknow. The unplanned visit was aimed to check out the problems and issues that require quick action.









Yogi talking to media stated that he visited to see the current situation of the police station and this is not the first and the last visit. He said there this is just a beginning and there will be several such visits made in future.









There are reports that Yogi has given clear instructions that official will reach office in time and even ministers will be looking out their designated portfolios and will be there on time.

This move has surely shaken the officials present there as Chief Minister inspected the entire area including all the rooms and the campus area and inquired about the things that need to be done to provide effective running. SSP Lucknow Manjil Saini was present at the spot along with DGP Javeed Ahmed and several other police officials.