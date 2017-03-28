Breaking news: Fire breaks out at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow

Lucknow: In an incident that took place today at around 4 pm, where fire broke out at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow. The second floor of the building caught fire initially following to which the people inside the building were instructed to come out and vacant the entire building.









During the time when the fire broke out, several ministers of Uttar Pradesh government and many officials were present inside the building.









Fire brigade rushed the incident spot and the rescue operators took control over the situation.

Everyone present inside the building have been safely brought out following to which one of the ministers Mohsin Raza took to share the news on his Twitter handle that he has been safely brought out of the building.









On the other hand, there is no such information given about the reason behind the incident. Earlier than this, a fire incident took place at Bapu Bhavan in November 2015.

