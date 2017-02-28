Bus falls into canal in Andhra, 10 people killed

A private bus fell into a canal in an Andhra Pradesh village near Mullupadu village in Krishna district and minimum of 10 people have been killed in the dreadful incident.

According to the reports, as many as 38 passengers were travelling in the Diwakar Travels agency bus that was coming from Bhubaneswar.









Police officials told that there might be an increase in the number of people dead as there are several passengers still trapped as bus was muddled poorly.

People who got injured in the accident were taken to the nearby hospitals located in Nandigama and Vijayawada.









There have been orders issued to the Krishna district police by the Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa to carry out the rescue operations.