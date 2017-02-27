Those calling me anti-national don’t know nationalism: Gurmehar Kaur

New Delhi: A Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who raised her voice against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) getting rape and death threats today said that a woman cannot be threatened with rape and added that all those calling me anti-national they themselves don’t know the meaning of nationalism.









Gurmehar lodged complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) about the online threats and briefed media persons that “This is not about politics, this is not about political parties. This is about students, our campuses being safe from violent threats.”









She claimed that it’s not about from what organization threat comes from but it’s about that a college campus should be safe and no one has the right to threaten a woman with rape and death.









She further stated: “It doesn’t matter what organisation it (threat) comes from. Campuses are supposed to be safe from any kind of threat. No organisation can threaten women with rape. That cannot happen. This movement is not for anybody. It is a students’ movement. It is for the students so that our campuses are safe.”









She also asked for the support of all students who are against ABVP on the social media and following this many students came to her support against the violence at Delhi University’s Ramjas College.









Gurmehar also assured that she along with all her supporters would hold a protest march on Tuesday and further shared the reason behind the protest and added: “Because this is what will decide the future of our universities. We don’t want any hooliganism in this country.”