Campaigning for 3rd phase of UP polls comes to end today

Lucknow: The campaigning for highly-decibel came to end today for 69 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which is going to witnessed polling on Sunday.









There were about 12 districts figuring in the third phase of polling are Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki and Sitapur.

For Saffron party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah led the group to campaign for his side.









On other hand Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati criss-crossed the constituencies where the stakes of their party are high.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was in the vanguard, slamming Modi for his note ban decision and accusing him of betraying people with his ‘achchey din’ promise.









In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while BSP, BJP and Congress secured just 6, 5 and 2 respectively. One seat went to an Independent.