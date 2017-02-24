Campaigning to end tomorrow for Phase-V of UP polls

Lucknow: Campaigning to end tomorrow for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections for 51 seats spreads over 11 districts, including the parliamentary constituency of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Amethi.









Office of UP Chief Electoral Officer said, the campaigning will come to end at 5 pm for the fifth phase, polling for which will take place on February 27th.

In this phase the districts going to witnessed voting are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Santh Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.

The EC has announced fresh date of voting in this constituency on March 9th, becouse of death of Samajwadi Party candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar).









In 2012 Assembly polls, the ruling Samajwadi Party had won 37 seats out of 52 (total seats in this phase including Alapur), while BJP and Congress won five seats each, BSP had won three while Peace party won two seats.

Shravasti, Balrampur, Sultanpur and Ambedkar Nagar had emerged as stronghold of Samajwadi Party with the party winning all the seats there.

In all 608 candidates are in the fray in this phase with maximum of 24 candidates in Amethi and minimum of six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district.









Prominent contestants in this phase include controversial minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (SP), who will be facing Amita Singh (Congress) and Garima Singh (BJP) in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

Amita is the wife of Congress leader Sanjay Singh, while Garima is his estranged better half.

Near about 1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will also decide the fate of ministers Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh from Tarabganj (Gonda), Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya and BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur in this phase.