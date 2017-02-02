Campaigning for Punjab poll ends, voting on February 4th

Chandigarh: The campaigning for the February 4 Punjab assembly elections ended today evening as leaders and workers of major political parties made last-ditch efforts to woo voters in the state.









Near about 1.98 crore voters will now decide the fate of 1,145 candidates-including 81 women candidates and one transgender-in all 117 assembly constituencies from 8 a.m. onwards on Saturday, February 4th.

The voting for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat by-election will also be held on February 4th. The by-poll was necessitated due to the resignation of Congress Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh from the house over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue on November 11, 2016.

Administration has ensured tight security, including deployment of central security forces, across the state, particularly after the car bomb blast in Maur Mandi town of Bathinda district on Tuesday evening.









This is for the first time that Punjab will witness triangular poll encounter. The main contest is between the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the Congress along with newly debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The leaders of different political parties who were witnessed for the last day of campaigning are Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Malwa belt of Punjab, apart from hectic canvassing by Congress Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.