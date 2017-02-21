Campaigning for the IVth phase comes to end for UP polls

Lucknow: The campaigning for the fourth phase comes to an end today evening for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in which 53 seats from 12 districts will go balloting on February 23rd.









The polling for the districts in Bundelkhand region-Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur-are among those that will see polling on coming Thursday.

The parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi comes under this region along with Pratapgarh and Allahabad, voting will also be held on 23rd February.









As many as 680 candidates are in the fray in the fourth phase of the assembly elections, including the maximum number of 26 from the Allahabad North constituency.

The ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) won 24 seats of these 53 seats at stake on Thursday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 15, the Congress six, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) five and Peace Party three in the 2012 assembly polls.









Prominent candidates in fray include Utkarsha Mishra, son of former Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Swamy Prasad Maurya; Independent Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya; Aradhna Mishra, daughter of Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari; and Ujjwal Raman Singh, son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Reoti Raman Singh.

All political parties pulled out all stops to woo voters on the last day of campaigning.









The ruling Samajwadi Party Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took out a road show in Allahabad, apart for BJP President Amit Shah.