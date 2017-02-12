Campaigning to end tomorrow for phase-II of UP Assembly polls

Lucknow: The campaigning in 67 Assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will end tomorrow for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.









The seats are spread across 11 districts-Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur Rampur, Bareilly and Badaun.

The ruling Samajwadi Party had won 34 seats in 2012, followed by BSP 18, BJP 10, Congress 3 and others 2, in the 67 seats at stake.

For the Saffron Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah championed the cause of the Center ruled government.









On other hand, Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance charge was spear-headed by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, besides other leaders of the respective parties.

BSP supremo Mayawati wooed voters addressing one rally after another all by herself, with senior party leader SC Misra chipping in at certain places.

Both Modi and Shah slammed Congress and Samajwadi Party, saying Rahul ran a campaign against the SP government and wondered as to what happened overnight that they were embracing each other now.









Akhilesh and Rahul harped on the theme of demonetisation, saying Modi’s note ban decision had caused immense hardship to those living in rural areas.

The voting for the second phase in these constituencies will be held on February 15th.