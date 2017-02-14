I can’t help thinking about Deepika this Valentine: KRK

Mumbai: On this Valentine Day, Film critic Kamaal R Khan who is fond of controversies rather got squashy and said that he cannot help himself from thinking about the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone this Valentine.









While sharing feelings for his all time favorite and the Queen of Hearts Deepika Padukone, KRK went on to say that: “The whole world knows that I’m totally smitten with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Although all the Bollywood girls are beautiful, elegant and fit, but Deepika is someone very unique.”









Talking to media, when asked what is the X factor about Deepika, he further went on to say that: “The fact that she is so beautiful, yet so humble and soft-spoken, really makes her very special. I just love and adore these facts about her. There is nobody like her. On Valentine’s Day, I just can’t help but think about her.”