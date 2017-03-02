CBI Probe to be done in Jawahar Bagh case: Allahabad HC

Lucknow: Allahabad High Court today ordered the CBI probe in Jawahar Bagh Massacre case by dismissing the conjecture that ‘proper investigations were carried on in the case.

PIL was filed by the wife of murdered Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukul Dwivedi, who lost his life while the clash took place between the local police and Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah led by its leader Ram Vriksh Yadav back in June 2016.









Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Verma today ordered that “a CBI investigation needs to be conducted in this case.”









Archana Dwivedi had requested the court to order a CBI probe in the matter that resulted in the death of her husband. She further stated: “My husband was a victim of the political-cult nexus in the state. He was under tremendous pressure was made to carry on the operation that day without the help of any kind of experienced police professionals. All this happened in an area which is in close proximity to the offices of the ruling political groups.”