CEC to be in Lucknow tomorrow to review poll preparedness

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi will land in Lucknow tomorrow to review about the preparedness for the third and fourth phase of the upcoming State Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held later this month along with some other officers.









The CEC along with other Election Commissioners A K Joti and O P Rawat during their two days stay in the Lucknow city will meet DMs and SSPs and some enforcement agencies officers.









The Commission will also meet political parties representatives to look for their feedback on election preparedness.









The voting for the third phase will be held on February 19 for 69 constituencies, the voting for fourth phase will be held on February 23rd for 53 constituencies.