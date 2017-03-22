Chandan Prabhakar & Ali Asgar to quit ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’?

Mumbai: Just after the spat between ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his co-star Sunil Grover, was grabbing headlines and now if rumors are to be believed Sunil will not be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after the mid-air feud with Kapil. Reportedly, the episode which was shot on Monday did not see the presence of actors Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.









It is clearly a big disturbance for the show and after Sunil decided to quit the show, Ali and Chandan too boycotted ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ now with that Kiku Sharda is the only one who will be sharing platform with Kapil.









According to the information given by a source which told about the official notification given by Sunil Grover to Sony Entertainment Channel, “Sunil has decided not to return to the show. He is contractually bound with the Channel (Sony Entertainment) and not with Kapil Sharma’s production house. Sunil has already made it clear to Sony that he cannot return to the show after Kapil’s unruly conduct.”