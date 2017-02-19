Check out the actress signed in for ‘Dabangg 3’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor turned filmmaker Arbaaz Khan is all set to make the third sequel of his directorial franchise ‘Dabangg’. On the other hand Arbaaz had already talked about his movie in all his interviews with the media in the past and now the director has finalised his lead actress for the film.









The elder brother of Arbaz, Salman Khan, who made the ‘Dabangg’ franchise successful with his outstanding performance earlier is again going lead role in the movie.

Now the interesting part is this that who is going to play the role of leading lady in the movie and for this the makers of film have finalised the name of Amy Jackson!









Amy, while talking to the media, she expressed her excitement on working with Salman and went on to say that: “I can’t wait to get the opportunity to have a film with Salman so let’s see what happens…”

Both the actors Amy and Salman recently shot for the new campaign of Being Human and Amy is the new face of the brand’s clothing of the campaign whereas Jacqueline Fernandez is the new face of the brand’s jewelry campaign.









On the work front, Amy is presently busy shooting for her forthcoming movie ‘2.0’ opposite South superstar Rajnikanth and B-town actor Akshay Kumar while Salman wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’ and will begin shooting for his another movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.