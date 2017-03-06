Check out: Akshay’s endearing birthday message for Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in advance had wished veteran actor Anupam Kher who will turn 61 on Tuesday with an endearing birthday message.









While wishing he recalled some old memories of the films that they have done together. He tweeted: A team that eats together stays together… From Team ‘Baby’ to now team ‘Naam Shabana’, Happiest birthday to our Shukla ji Anupam Kher.”









Kher will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Naam Shabana’ along with Akshay and Taapsee Pannu in main roles. He celebrated a pre-birthday party with his ‘Naam Shabana’ team.









Getting emotional by the message received by Akki, Kher re-tweeted: “Thank you my friends for celebrating my birthday one day in advance. It is wonderful to be part of team ‘Naam Shabana’. Love you all.”









Akshay and Kher have worked together in many movies, including “Special 26”, “The Shaukeens”, “Heyy Babyy” and “Jaan-E-Mann” and they will be back again on the big screen with “Naam Shabana”









The film is a spin-off based on Taapsee’s character in the 2015 film “Baby”, based on undercover agents who prevented terrorist attacks from taking place in India.