Check out Hrithik’s all praises for Akshay’s ‘Jolly LLB 2’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is riding high with the success of his latest release ‘Kaabil’. The actor has received lots of appreciation for playing a tuff role of a visually challenged man and moreover portraying it so perfectly can only be done by him. On the other hand, Hrithik is going gaga after seeing his good friend’s Akshay Kumar’s performance in his upcoming counter room drama ‘Jolly LLB 2’.









The ‘Kaabil’ star marked his presence in the secret screening of Akki’s ‘Jolly LLB 2’ along with his former wife Sussanne Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. Hrithik was so impressed with Akki’s performance in the movie that he took to Twitter to appreciate Akshay’s effort on the film.









He wrote, “This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic!.”

‘Jolly LLB 2’ is the second installment of the ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise and stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the main lead while Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla will also be seen in pivotal role. The movie is a counter room drama and the fight against the right over wrong and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on February 10, 2017.