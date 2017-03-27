Breaking News
Photo of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.
Check out where Irrfan Khan is shooting for ‘Hindi Medium’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Hindi Medium’ and is presently busy shooting for the movie in Georgia.




Irrfan took to share the news on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Hello from Georgia…’Hindi Medium’ song shoot.”




The movie ‘Hindi Medium’ which is based on the love story of young couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk who aspire to move into society’s upper crust and also stars Pakistani star Saba Qamar as the leading lady.




Presented by T-Series and Maddock films, the movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.

