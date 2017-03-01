Check out: First look of Sushant-Jacqueline starrer ‘Drive’ unveiled!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will be teaming for their forthcoming movie ‘Drive’ produced by Karan Johar and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The makers of the film have managed to unveil the first look of Jacqueline and Sushant in the movie and believe us they look smoking hot.









This will be the first time when the people out there will get to see the sizzling chemistry between Sushant-Jacqueline and the first look itself will be tempting the viewers to watch the movie.









The big announcement was made by KJo on Twitter by sharing a picture and captioned it as, “The FRANCHISE FUN begins….DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!”

Here’s the first look:-

