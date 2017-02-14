Check out: Priyanka Chopra’s special message on V-day to all

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has a thoughtful message for all the people out there on this Valentine’s Day. The actress insisted all the people to make this February 14 special and to take an oath to donate their heart for a cause.









PC took to share the message on her Twitter handle, “Make this February 14 special, pledge to be a Valentine for a cause… Donate your heart. My heart.”









Among other actors, Saif Ali Khan who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Rangoon’ also took to share a video message on his Twitter handle, “This Valentine’s Day pledge to make a difference… Donate your organ for a great cause.”









The messages are in support of news network NDTV’s campaign #MyHeart in association with an organisation called MOHAN Foundation.