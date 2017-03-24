Check out the release date of Huma-Saqib starrer ‘Dobaara’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors and siblings Saqib Saleem-Huma Qureshi will be sharing screen together in their forthcoming movie ‘Dobaara’ which will be the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘Oculus’ and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on May 19, 2017.









Actress Huma Qureshi took to share the news on her Twitter handle and wrote, “So guys! The date has been set. ‘Dobaara’ releases May 19th. Saqib Saleem.”









“Oculus”, which released in 2013, is a supernatural psychological horror directed by Mike Flanagan. The film starred Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites. It revolved around a young woman who is convinced that an antique mirror is responsible for the death and misfortune that her family suffered.