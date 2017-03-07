Check out the release date of ‘Lucknow Central’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Lucknow Central’ set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates. The makers of the movie have managed to disclose the release date that is on September 15, 2017.









According to the information given by a source, the Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Lucknow Central’ is based on the strange and humorous story of a small town man whose circumstances land him behind the bars.









Nikkhil Advani, who is backing the movie with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures went on to say: “We are extremely excited about this project as it’s a very unique concept set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates. The stellar ensemble cast adds further charm and intrigue to the film and we can’t wait to bring this captivating drama to the viewers.”









The movie ‘Lucknow Central’ is presently under production and is the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari and also stars Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Rajesh Sharma, Deepak Dobriyal and Gippy Grewal.