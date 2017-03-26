Check out the release date of Salman’s ‘Tubelight’!

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has finally wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited forthcoming movie ‘Tubelight’. The actor is also presently busy in shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ opposite Katrina Kaif.









Kabir Khan who has directed ‘Tubelight’ is currently busy with post-production and recently revealed about the trailer release date of ‘Tubelight’.









While talking to the media during an event, Kabir Khan went on to say: “We are editing the film. We will soon release the look and trailer of the film”.









The rumors are doing round the corners that Salman is planning to hold the first trial of the movie for his co-actor Zhu Zhu and her family. Zhu Zhu is a Chinese actress who will be playing the role of the leading lady in ‘Tubelight’.